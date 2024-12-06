Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.04 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.3% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.