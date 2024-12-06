Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $188.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.03. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $143.28 and a 52-week high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

