Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 246,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 56,559 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,020,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,597,028,000 after acquiring an additional 348,751 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $111.05 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 118.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.63.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

