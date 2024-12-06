Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 206 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 241.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 120.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,349.36. The trade was a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $275.15 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.00 and a 200-day moving average of $295.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.