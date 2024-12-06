Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,397 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $118.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank upped their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

