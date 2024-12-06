Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.3% annually over the last three years.
Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.62 and a beta of 1.63. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.
Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.
