Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 50420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

SEAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $677.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 105.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 770,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 395,942 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 1,680,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 209,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

