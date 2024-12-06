Vivakor Completes Pipeline Expansion Project for Omega Pipeline System

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) recently announced the completion of a pipeline expansion project for the Omega Pipeline System. This information was disclosed in a press release issued by the company on November 25, 2024. The press release detailing this development has been attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the current Form 8-K filing.

It is important to note that the contents of the press release, including details on the completion of the pipeline expansion project, are not considered to be a filing under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Therefore, they are not subject to liability under the mentioned section or incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless specifically referenced.

In making statements regarding the completion of the project, Vivakor’s management team emphasized forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of the company’s economic conditions and performance. Utilizing safe harbor provisions under the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, management expressed intentions through various forward-looking expressions, like “anticipates,” “plans,” and “expects.”

However, it is crucial to recognize that such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and there is no guarantee that they will materialize as expected. Factors such as market conditions and operational challenges could lead to results differing significantly from those anticipated in these statements.

For a more detailed understanding of the risks and factors that could affect actual results, including cautionary notes regarding forward-looking statements, interested parties are encouraged to refer to Vivakor’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). These filings, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and current Form 8-K, are available on the SEC’s website.

Vivakor points out that all forward-looking statements mentioned in the Form 8-K filing and related press release are valid only as of the date of these documents. The company disclaims any obligation to revise or update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring post-filing, except where required by law. Stakeholders reading this filing are advised against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements made by the company.

The company did not elect to utilize the extended transition period concerning compliance with new or revised financial accounting standards, as provided by Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. Vivakor is classified as an emerging growth company as per Rule 405 of the Securities Act, with its securities registered under Section 12(b) of the Act. Additionally, Vivakor’s common stock trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol VIVK.

The current report bears the signature of James H. Ballengee, who serves as the Chairman, President, and CEO of Vivakor, Inc., authorized on behalf of the company on December 3, 2024.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

