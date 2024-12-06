Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 52.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.9% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $309.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.46. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $317.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.