Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,920,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,040,000 after buying an additional 3,024,950 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,326,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,673 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 12,402.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 334,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,857,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 906,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,873,000 after purchasing an additional 189,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

