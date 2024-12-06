Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,266,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Whitford Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,226,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,808,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,841,178,000 after purchasing an additional 672,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $172.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.61. The firm has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target (down previously from $179.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.