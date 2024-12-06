Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 14,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $272,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,603.52. This trade represents a 18.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $21.70 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

