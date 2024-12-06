Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,321 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $47,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $38.56.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. NiSource’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.