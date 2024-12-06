Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 28,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 45.5% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 26,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.92. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

