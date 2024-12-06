Virtus Fund Advisers LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lowered its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 56.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $318,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,932 shares in the company, valued at $9,998,315.40. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $958,090. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMWD

American Woodmark Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $88.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.59. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About American Woodmark

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.