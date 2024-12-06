Virtus Fund Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Virtus Fund Advisers LLC cut its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,653,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 22.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.60.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $155.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.04). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

