Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Stephen F. Mahoney purchased 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $499,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,262. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,445,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,608,993.75. This represents a 86.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,626,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,616,312. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,424,000 after buying an additional 1,610,130 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,020,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,036,000 after buying an additional 615,531 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 749,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 469,804 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,669,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.