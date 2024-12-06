Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Purchases 8,643 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,350,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,132,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 25.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,511,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,082,000 after acquiring an additional 703,308 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,093,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,952,000 after buying an additional 573,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,025,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 520,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OI. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

