Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Purchases 44,839 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares during the period. SolarWinds accounts for 2.1% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SolarWinds worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 371,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 40,643 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the third quarter worth $3,673,000. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth $5,032,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 37.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 44,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarWinds

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.41. The trade was a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Bliss sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,032.78. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,000 shares of company stock worth $4,703,780. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Price Performance

NYSE SWI opened at $14.60 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SolarWinds

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

See Also

