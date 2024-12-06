Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,619,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,052,176,000 after buying an additional 79,149 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,269,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,350,000 after acquiring an additional 452,344 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,156,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 50,072 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 10,775.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,565,000 after acquiring an additional 994,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 930,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,902,000 after acquiring an additional 143,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $49.88 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $889,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $768,455. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $715,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $660,250. The trade was a 52.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,117 shares of company stock worth $27,140,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

