Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) CEO Ivana Magovcevic-Liebisch Buys 5,000 Shares

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) CEO Ivana Magovcevic-Liebisch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,687 shares in the company, valued at $497,687.58. The trade was a 2.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $2.31 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 66,712 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the third quarter worth $442,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 334.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the third quarter worth $799,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VIGL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

