Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) CEO Ivana Magovcevic-Liebisch Buys 5,000 Shares

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) CEO Ivana Magovcevic-Liebisch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,687 shares in the company, valued at $497,687.58. The trade was a 2.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $2.31 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 66,712 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the third quarter worth $442,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 334.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the third quarter worth $799,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VIGL
Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vigil Neuroscience
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- AeroVironment Dives Into a Buying Opportunity
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Ulta Stock Rally: Is There Still Room for More Upside?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Buy the Dip? Chewy Stock’s Growth Story Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.