Vienna Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Vienna Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 0.5% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.