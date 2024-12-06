Vienna Asset Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Vienna Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 465.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

