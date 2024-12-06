Vienna Asset Management LLC Buys 26,293 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Vienna Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,326.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

