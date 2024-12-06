Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 6,071 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Merus worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,873,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,421,000 after acquiring an additional 648,994 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Merus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,749,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,682,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 6.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,937,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Merus by 11.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,324,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,523,000 after purchasing an additional 247,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merus by 26.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,714,000 after purchasing an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRUS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target (down from $111.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Merus Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of MRUS opened at $43.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79. Merus has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. Analysts expect that Merus will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

