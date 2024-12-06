Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $13.43.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

