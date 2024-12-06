Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,409 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $563,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,253.33. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,145. The trade was a 33.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,064,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $244.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

