Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $15,118,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 326.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,235,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,788,000 after buying an additional 946,073 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,153,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,906,000 after buying an additional 317,901 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 161.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 475,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 294,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $1,271,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRH. Truist Financial cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.75 to $10.25 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 0.2 %

DRH opened at $9.57 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

