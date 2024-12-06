Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 33,108 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arhaus in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARHS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Arhaus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

ARHS opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

