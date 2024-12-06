Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.16.

Shares of VEEV opened at $231.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $165.12 and a 52 week high of $240.68.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $11,770,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 70,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

