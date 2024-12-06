Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.570-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $696.0 million-$699.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.7 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.440-6.440 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $6.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,028. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $165.12 and a 12 month high of $240.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.06 and its 200 day moving average is $202.41.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.