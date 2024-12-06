Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$6.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.722-2.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.440-6.440 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $231.66 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $165.12 and a fifty-two week high of $240.68. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $261.00 price target (up from $207.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

