Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO stock opened at $557.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $417.46 and a 52-week high of $559.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

