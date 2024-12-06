Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $304.37 and last traded at $304.23, with a volume of 59819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.99 and its 200 day moving average is $263.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

