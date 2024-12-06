Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 286.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $105.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $105.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

