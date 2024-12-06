Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $33,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 554,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,192,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 199,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

