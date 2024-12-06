Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $420.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $296.41 and a 12-month high of $422.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

