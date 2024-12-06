Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,796,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $345.42 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $354.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,414.32. This trade represents a 10.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. The trade was a 13.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,977 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

