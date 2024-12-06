Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

