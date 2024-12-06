Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186,145 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 18.9% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $190.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $236.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.91.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This trade represents a 8.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

