VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 455 ($5.81) and last traded at GBX 455 ($5.81). Approximately 1,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462.50 ($5.90).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 700 ($8.93) to GBX 685 ($8.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.05%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3,114.75%.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.
