UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Up 3.5 %

UTSI stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 2.72% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Further Reading

