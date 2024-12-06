US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.98 and traded as high as $50.02. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 31,379 shares traded.
US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98.
US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1607 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.
