US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.98 and traded as high as $50.02. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 31,379 shares traded.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1607 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBIL. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 40,632 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,357,000.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

