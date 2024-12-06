United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $2,882,649.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $2,882,649.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,743,122.70. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,552. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

