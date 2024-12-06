Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $489.33 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,309,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 671,300 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 1.1% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $489,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after buying an additional 766,135 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $10,343,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 47,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 382,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $98.46 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,901.87. This represents a 47.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

