Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $292.51 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $292,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 182,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 96,239 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,723,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,600,000 after buying an additional 2,533,006 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 41,773 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 111,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.59, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.85.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $4,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,300. This represents a 32.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.