Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $249.35 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,646,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.20% of Robinhood Markets worth $249,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,410,000 after buying an additional 3,817,355 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,780,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 31.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 905.8% in the third quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 1,625,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $80,870,956.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,357,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,988,413.52. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 23,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $545,522.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,059,400. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,455,410 shares of company stock valued at $111,119,901 over the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOOD opened at $38.92 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

