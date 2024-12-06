Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 226,100 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10,766.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 226,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $176,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $642.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $689.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $755.21. KLA Co. has a one year low of $527.44 and a one year high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.80.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

