Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 1,746,900 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,746,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $113,828,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $74.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.