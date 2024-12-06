Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$25.68 and last traded at C$25.76. 2,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.11.
Tucows Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$282.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.85.
About Tucows
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
